07:04 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Florida State U president: Anti-Semitism has 'no home' on campus Read more After petition against student president over anti-Semitic posts, FSU chief unveils plan to make campus more hospitable to Jewish students.