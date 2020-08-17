Iranian chief of staff to UAE: Revise agreement with Israel

The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, on Sunday urged the United Arab Emirates to revise its ties with Israel following the agreement normalizing relations between the countries.

“In a situation in which all the freedom-seeking people in the world express disgust over relationship with the Zionist regime, it is regrettable that a neighbor of the Islamic Republic announces normalization of ties with this child-killing regime,” Bagheri said, according to the Tehran Times.