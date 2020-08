04:43 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 US surpasses 170,000 coronavirus deaths The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths rose by 483 on Sunday, with Florida, Texas and Louisiana, leading the rise in fatalities, the tally found. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs