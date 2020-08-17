|
04:17
Reported
News BriefsAv 27, 5780 , 17/08/20
Kuwait: We'll be the last to normalize ties with Israel
Kuwait is doubling down on its anti-Israel stance, days after Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced that they would be normalizing diplomatic relations, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.
In a formal announcement issued, Kuwait said, "Our position toward Israel has not changed as a result of the deal to normalize relations with the UAE, and we will be the last to normalize ties.”
Last Briefs