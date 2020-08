03:15 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 French President calls for Israel-PA talks French President Emmanuel Macron urged fresh Middle East peace talks after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize ties last week, AFP reports. Taking to Twitter after a phone conversation with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Macron said he told Abbas he was determined "to work for peace in the Middle East". Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs