02:49 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 200,000 people demonstrate against Belarusian President in Minsk Some 200,000 people demonstrated against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the capital, Minsk, on Sunday. It was the largest demonstration in the country since protests erupted over Lukashenko's victory in the election a week ago.