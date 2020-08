01:26 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 IDF attacks Hamas posts in Gaza IDF tanks attacked Hamas observation posts in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night. The attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory and the disruptions on the border fence. ► ◄ Last Briefs