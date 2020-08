00:37 Reported News Briefs Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 Av 27, 5780 , 17/08/20 IDF soldiers thwart attack near Rachel’s Tomb IDF soldiers thwarted an attack near Rachel’s Tomb on Sunday night. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IDF fighters identified a terrorist who tried to throw a firebomb at the compound. The fighters responded with gunfire and thwarted the attack. A hit was identified. ► ◄ Last Briefs