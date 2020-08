23:30 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Egyptian intelligence delegation arrives in Ramallah ahead of visit to Gaza An Egyptian intelligence delegation arrived in Ramallah on Sunday evening ahead of a planned visit to Gaza on Monday for meetings with Hamas leaders, Kan 11 News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs