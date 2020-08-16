Turkey announces intention to continue drilling in disputed waters

Despite international condemnation of its actions, Turkey today stated its intention to continue drilling operations in disputed waters off Cyprus until mid-September, Reuters reports.

The Turkish Yavuz drilling ship will be accompanied by three other ships.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Turkey to halt the operations immediately, noting that, “This action runs counter and undermines efforts to resume dialogue and negotiations, and to pursue immediate de-escalation.”

However, President Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that, “The language of sanctions and threats” will not deter his country from exercising what it sees as its national rights.