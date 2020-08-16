Trump, Democrats spar on who's guilty over Postal Service delays

An aide to the Democratic party has confirmed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering recalling lawmakers from their summer recess in order to debate delays in the US Postal Service that could threaten the integrity of the upcoming presidential election.

Reuters reports on "increasing delays following cost-cutting measures imposed by President Trump's new Postmaster General."

For his part, Trump told reporters asking him about the cuts that "I don't know what [the Postmaster General] is doing." Earlier, he had accused Democrats of being guilty of starving the Postal Service of funding, and suggested that the delays in postal service could mean that election results might only be known days or even weeks after voting.

In response, Chuck Schumer, Senate Democratic leader, stated that: “The President, his cronies and Republicans in Congress continue to wage their all-out assault on the Postal Service and its role in ensuring the integrity of the 2020 election.”