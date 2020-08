22:21 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Katyusha missile attack on Baghdad's 'Green Zone' A Katyusha rocket has fallen in the "Green Zone" of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Reuters reports. No casualties have been reported. The "Green Zone" houses government buildings and foreign missions, and is frequently targeted by terrorists. According to Reuters, this attack was at least the ninth in the last week seemingly aimed at US interests. ► ◄ Last Briefs