Japan marks 75th anniversary of WW2 surrender

Yesterday, Japan marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender that ended the Second World War, AP reports, with the Japanese Emperor expressing "deep remorse" for his country's actions during the war, while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was characteristically silent on the issue.

In his speech, Emperor Naruhito said that, "Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated."

Abe, for his part, expressed his recognition of the sacrifices of those who fought for Japan in the war, but made no reference to the suffering imposed on Japan's enemies, as has been his custom during his term in office.