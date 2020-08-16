Pittsburgher Rebbe on a ventilator in Laniado's ICU

The Pittsburgher Rebbe of Ashdod has been hospitalized in Laniado hospital's ICU with coronavirus, Yeshiva World News reports; he is on a ventilator in serious condition.

The Rebbe is 64 years old, and reportedly has been praying at home since the outbreak of the epidemic, many months ago.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Mordechai Yissachar Ber ben Rachel, among all the sick people of Israel.