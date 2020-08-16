Demonstration against Supr. Court decision not to demolish terrorist's home

Hundreds of people have traveled to Tel Aviv to demonstrate against the decision of the Supreme Court not to permit the government to demolish the home of the terrorist convicted in the killing of Amit Ben Yigal.

Ben Yigal was killed in May during a military operation in the village of Yabad, near the city of Jenin.

In their ruling forbidding the demolition, the Justices noted that it would have destroyed the home of the terrorist's wife and eight children, and that it was sufficient to merely seal off the room the terrorist himself had inhabited.