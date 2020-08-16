Around 1/2 million Brits will soon be in quarantine

Around half a million Britons are likely to be entering quarantine in the coming days or weeks, after returning from coronavirus "hot-spots," The Telegraph reports.

Supermarkets are preparing for a surge in demand for online deliveries from those confined to their homes for 14 days. Anyone found breaching quarantine - even just to stock up on essentials - risks a fine of £1,000.

A police source told The Telegraph: “As we saw during lockdown people are only too willing to inform on their neighbours if they feel their behaviour is putting others in danger.” During the period when Britain was in lockdown, police received received around 200,000 calls from people informing on others for breaching quarantine rules.