Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Channel 13 broadcaster passes out in Dubai in 50C heat A Channel 13 news reporter in Dubai has fainted while broadcasting. After recovering, he said, "Everything's fine. I just lost control for a moment. After all, it's 50 degrees here..."