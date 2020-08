20:39 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 'So what do you say?' Reality star's offer to Bennett Read more Bennett met with reality star and businesswoman Naama Kasry. At the end of the meeting, Kasry hinted at continued cooperation. ► ◄ Last Briefs