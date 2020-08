19:06 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 US National Security Adviser: Saudis will be next to sign with Israel Robert O'Brien, US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, has told NBC News that he expects that Saudi Arabia will be the next country to sign a normalization treaty with Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs