News BriefsAv 26, 5780 , 16/08/20
PM Netanyahu sends condolences to US President Trump
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has sent a message to US President Donald Trump, expressing his condolences at the passing of the President's younger brother.
"Dear Mr. President, my dear friend Donald, having lost a brother myself I know the depth of your grief at the loss of your beloved brother Robert. Sara and I send you, Melania and the rest of your family our deepest condolences."
