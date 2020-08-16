National Union head: Netanyahu has indeed given land for peace with UAE

Director of the National Union party, Yehuda Wald, has responded to the Prime Minister's criticism of those who oppose the Trump "Deal of the Century" for Middle East peace.

"The Prime Minister seems to be somewhat confused," Wald said. "What we want is sovereignty over the entirety of Judea and Samaria, and that's what Netanyahu also stated, which is the reason why we supported him. Then Kushner pushed for us to accept the Trump deal, according to which sovereignty would be accompanied by the establishment of a Palestinian state, and that's why we are now opposing the deal with all our might."

Wald added that, "Netanyahu gave up on sovereignty, and agreed to a map that divides the Land [and creates] a Palestinian state in return for peace with the UAE, and as such, he actually has given 'land for peace' and has lied to his voters."