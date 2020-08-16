PA negotiator Erekat: Accords "desperate attempt" by Trump to attain legacy

According to a report in AFP, chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat told foreign reporters today that the Israel-UAE accords signed last Thursday are nothing but a "desperate attempt" by US President Donald Trump to score a foreign policy success, in what could be the waning months of his presidency.

Erekat added that Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, displayed "a combination of arrogance and ignorance" in his approach to the Middle East.