Saeb Erekat: Saudis assured me they're in favor of a two-state solution

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat told reporters today that following last week's agreement reached between Israel and the UAE, "people like Netanyahu and extremists in Israel believe that the two-state solution is off the table," and that he too "really believes that this step is a killer to the two-state solution."

According to AFP, Erekat asserted that Netanyahu will now have less incentive to make compromises with the Palestinians since "he believes that Arab countries will line up to make peace with him."

Erekat claimed to have received a message from the Saudi Foreign Minister regarding the accords: "I have received an answer from the Saudi foreign minister reassuring me that Saudi Arabia's position is for a comprehensive peace agreement based on a two-state solution," he said, adding that Bahrain "did not answer me yet."

However, Saudi Arabia has yet to issue an official statement regarding the Israel-UAE deal.