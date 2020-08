18:15 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Senior adviser: Health system can absorb several dozen more critically ill Professor Idit Mattot, senior adviser to the government's coronavirus project manager Professor Ronni Gamzu, told Galei Tzahal that "the health system is capable of absorbing another several dozen patients in critical condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs