18:12 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Belzer Rebbe is NOT in coronavirus ICU Following multiple media reports that the Belzer Rebbe, Harav Yissachar Dov Rokach, has been admitted to the ICU coronavirus ward at Hadassah's Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem, the hospital has issued a clarification stating definitively that the Rebbe has not been admitted to any of its wards.