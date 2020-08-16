Gov't authorizes property tax reductions for businesses hurt in crisis

The government has authorized an agreement drawn up between Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz that provides a new plan for reductions in property tax for businesses.

According to the new plan, businesses that usually have a turnover of less than NIS 200 million will benefit from a 95% reduction in property tax (arnona) if their turnover this year is less than 60% of what it was during the same period last year.