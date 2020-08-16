Government approves plan to protect and assist senior citizens

The government approved the "Golden Shield" program at a cost of NIS 150 million, the purpose of which is to alleviate loneliness, "cut chains of contagion", and address the needs of senior citizens.

Labor and Social Affairs Minister Itzik Shmuli said: "Every elderly person in the State of Israel should know that he has support during this difficult period, and that there's someone who'll take care of his deprivation and loneliness."