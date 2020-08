14:55 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Two seriously and moderately wounded in Tel Aviv stabbing A 26-year-old man is in critical condition and a 30-year-old woman in moderate condition after being stabbed in a violent incident in a public park on Arie de Modina Street in Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics evacuated them to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs