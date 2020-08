14:36 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Minister Elkin to vote against plan to open studies Minister Zeev Elkin said he would vote against the plan to open studies. "The program doesn't include addressing and assisting informal education systems, nor does it include assisting students and preparing the higher education system for a new academic year," Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs