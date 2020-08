09:56 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 20-year-old male fatally wounded by gunfire in village of Yarka A 20-year-old Yarka resident was fatally wounded by gunfire in the village. Police opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs