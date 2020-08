09:20 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Worker in critical condition after falling at Ashdod construction site A 25-year-old worker fell from a height of about 3 meters at a construction site in Ashdod. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in critical condition under sedation and respiration. ► ◄ Last Briefs