Saeb Erekat: 'Emirates' decision - poisoned knife in our backs'

Former PLO official Saeb Erekat attacked the United Arab Emirates this morning following the agreement with Israel.

"Emirates, you aren't helping us. How can someone stab you in the back with a poisoned dagger, help Netanyahu at the request of Kushner and Greenblatt and then say: 'We're doing this for your interests?' he wondered in an interview with Galei Tzahal.

Erekat called on Abbas to leave the security coordination freeze with Israel intact: "We should have put an end to security coordination long ago. You believe that if you ignore us we won't exist, but at the end of the day your problem is with us. That's what needs to be solved - and you know it."