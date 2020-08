09:16 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Incendiary balloon with suspicious object lands in Netivot area An incendiary balloon with a suspicious object landed in Moshav Tidhar in the Netivot area, and was handled by a police sapper. ► ◄ Last Briefs