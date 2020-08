09:14 Reported News Briefs Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 Av 26, 5780 , 16/08/20 MK Moshe Gafni undergoes catheterization at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital Degel HaTorah Chairman MK Moshe Gafni arrived last night at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak and underwent catheterization. His office said the treatment was successful and he now feels excellent. MK Gafni will remain at rest for several days. ► ◄ Last Briefs