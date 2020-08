23:48 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5780 , 15/08/20 Av 25, 5780 , 15/08/20 Israel and UAE sign agreement to cooperate on corona research Isreal and the UAE have signed an agreement to cooperate on coronavirus research. Israel's TeraGroup and the UAE's Apex are the companies which are signatories to the agreement. ► ◄ Last Briefs