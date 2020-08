22:19 Reported News Briefs Av 25, 5780 , 15/08/20 Av 25, 5780 , 15/08/20 Report: Judea and Samaria building plans moving forward In response to the decision of Prime MInister Netanyahu to shelve sovereignty extension over Judea and Samaria, the Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria is expected to move forward with it building plans for the region, a develpment reported by Kan News ► ◄ Last Briefs