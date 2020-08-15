Gantz: Security Council decision detrimental to regional stability

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) tweeted: "In its unceasing attempts to achieve nuclear weapons, and its efforts to fuel terror and violence, Iran is undermining the peace of the region and the world."

"Thus, the UN Security Council's rejection of the US proposal to extend the arms embargo is a mistaken decision, which is detrimental to regional stability and global security. Israel will continue to work with its partners across the world and the Middle East to stop Iranian aggression."