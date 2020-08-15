PM: 'UN discontinuation of embargo on arms to Iran is scandalous'

Primie Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted tonight to the decision of the United Nations Security Council to discontinue the embargo of weapons to Iran.

"Iranian aggression and terror threaten the peace of the region and of the entire world," Netanyahu said. "Instead of opposing arms sales to Iran, the Security Council encourages it. We will continue to act in close cooperation with the United States and nations in the region to block Iranian aggression.

"The State of Israel will continue to act with all its strength against anyone who wishes to undermine her security," Netanyahu concluded.