'Leftist trash': Jurist's description of anti-Netanyahu demonstrators

Eminent jurist Dr. Haim Misgav has reacted to yet another demonstration outside the prime minister's Jerusalem residence opposite Paris Square as well as a protest outside the prime minister's home in Caesarea.

"Leftist trash is congregrating once again in Paris Square and in Caesarea. If someone wants to know the source from where they came, go to the kibbutzniks. That's the whole story. Anarchistic leftists against a prime minister who brings only good things to all of us," Misgav wrote on Twitter.