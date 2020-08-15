Secret of Aroma cafe success: A piece of chocolate

Founder and owner of the Aroma chain of cafes Yariv Shefa was once asked for the secret of his success. He did not hesitate for even a moment but simply put his hand into his pocket and took out one of Aroma's famous miniature chocolate bars.

"This is our secret," he announced."The big secret in marketing is to give more to the customer that he expects. If a customer comes into one of our cafes and orders a salad, and gets a small chocolate together with the salad, I will have have given him a nice surprise.

"I will have created an enjoyable experience and he will become my ambassador. The chocolate costs twenty agorot. The value it gives the company? Tens of millions of shekels."