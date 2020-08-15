EU welcomes Israel-UAE agreement

The European Union on Friday welcomed the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish ties and restated its support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"The normalization will be at the benefit of both. It is important both for them and for the regional stability. Both countries are our partners," EU foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told reporters, according to AFP.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)