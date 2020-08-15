Security Council rejects extension of Iran arms embargo

The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a US resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran that is due to expire in October, AFP reported.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the decision, saying the Security Council “rejected a reasonable resolution to extend the 13-year old arms embargo on Iran and paved the way for the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell conventional weapons without specific UN restrictions in place for the first time in over a decade.”

