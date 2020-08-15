Polish National Union of Canada condemns anti-Semitic newspaper

The Polish National Union of Canada (PNU) has publicly denounced a newspaper exposed by B’nai Brith Canada for anti-Semitic content.

Last week, B’nai Brith revealed that Głos, a Toronto-based Polish-language newspaper, published an article blaming COVID-19 on an imagined Jewish conspiracy, in addition to other antisemitic content.

