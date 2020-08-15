UAE Minister: We want to move forward quickly

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Friday told the Walla! Hebrew language news website that his country wants to implement the normalization agreement with Israel quickly.

"Relations with Israel have progressed slowly," the minister told the website in an exclusive interview, describing the process that led to the decision to advance the agreement. "I remember that an Israeli tennis player would come to visit and there was a whole story with the visa. We understood that not having ties is not a healthy situation. A year or two ago we realized that it is possible to disagree on political issues but still cooperate on many other issues."

