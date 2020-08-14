|
23:43
Reported
News BriefsAv 24, 5780 , 14/08/20
IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza
IDF fighter jets and tanks attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.
The attack targeted a Hamas naval force compound, underground infrastructure and observation posts.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs