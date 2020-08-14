'Israel should expect a response for killing our operative'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday threatened Israel and warned it to expect a retaliation for the death of one of its members in Damascus.

"Two or three weeks ago, Israel killed our operative in Damascus - and since then it has been on alert for a response on our part along the border. We promised to respond, the response is still there - and Israel should expect it,” Nasrallah said in a speech in Beirut.

