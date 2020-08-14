Netanyahu thanks Egypt, Oman and Bahrain

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked the leaders of Egypt, Oman and Bahrain for their "support" of the agreement to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I thank Egyptian President al-Sisi, and the governments of Oman and Bahrain, for their support of the historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which is expanding the circle of peace and will be good for the entire region," Netanyahu tweeted.

