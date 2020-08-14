Palestinian Arabs protest Israel-UAE agreement

Hundreds of Palestinian Arabs demonstrated in Judea, Samaria and Gaza on Friday against the US-sponsored normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Xinhua reported.

The Islamic Jihad organization and other Palestinian factions organized the demonstration in Gaza city. Leaders of the factions, including Hamas, joined the protest, according to the report.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)