18:05 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 President Trump's brother hospitalized in New York According to ABC News, Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Trump, has been hospitalized in New York. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the hospitalization to ABC News.