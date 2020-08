16:55 Reported News Briefs Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 Av 24, 5780 , 14/08/20 National Security Council head to prepare all upcoming talks with UAE Prime Minister Netanyahu has instructed the head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat to take responsibility for preparation of all upcoming talks with the UAE. Following the normalization of diplomatic relations, these talks are to be coordinated with the relevant government offices and ministries. ► ◄ Last Briefs